The PCSO Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred last night (10-27-21) in unincorporated Davenport.

Around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on US 27 at Florida Pines Boulevard in unincorporated Davenport. The investigation revealed that 15-year-old Genesis Ambrocio of Davenport was walking on the east side of US 27 and attempted to cross to the west side of the highway, not in a designated crosswalk. At the same time, 27-year-old Branden Castillo of Davenport was driving a black 2010 Nissan Rogue northbound on US 27 when he struck Ambrocio who was in the roadway.

Castillo was uninjured and immediately stopped and called 911.

Ambrocio died at the scene.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash. The roadway was dark at the time of the crash, and Ambrocio was wearing dark colored clothing.

Further investigation revealed that Castillo’s driver’s license was recently suspended for failure to pay traffic fines in Orange County. Castillo was arrested for Driving with a Suspended License (M2) and transported to the Polk County Jail. He has since been released after paying a $250 bond.

No further charges are anticipated. The northbound lanes of US 27 were closed at the scene for approximately 3 1/2 hours during the investigation, which remains on-going.