31 Yr Old Lakeland Woman Killed In Crash Near Bartow

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred late Monday evening, November 1, 2021 near Bartow.

PCSO deputies and members of Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on US-17 South near Transport Road, at around 10:45 PM.





The first responders found 31-year old Brittany Reynolds of Lakeland dead at the scene.

Ms. Reynolds was the only person involved in the crash; she was driving a red 2011 Hyundai Sonata.

Based on evidence at the scene, Ms. Reynolds had been traveling south on US-17 when her car swerved off of the roadway and into the median. The Hyundai drove for approximately 400-feet before coming back onto the roadway, across both southbound lanes, and then off of the west side of the road where it struck a tree.

Ms. Reynolds was not wearing a seat belt.

The southbound lanes of US-17 South were closed for about three hours while emergency crews were on scene investigating.