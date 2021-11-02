Lake Wales 18 Yr Old Charged With Aggravated Assault After Allegedly Stabbing Man In The Head & Neck

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers responded to 321 Weaver Avenue in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, Lake Wales Police Officers found the victim covered in blood and bleeding profusely from the head and neck area. The victim told officers that an unknown white male stabbed him while he was walking down the road. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries because of the attack and was flown by helicopter to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he was in critical condition.



Upon checking the reported crime scene, officers located a large pool of blood in the area of Miami Street and Bullard Avenue. They set up and perimeter and searched with canines along with aviation support from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office but did not locate a suspect. Detectives located and interviewed a witness who reportedly saw someone running from the area around the time of the stabbing.





The next morning around 5:50 a.m., officers received a break in the case when a family member of the suspect called to report suspicious and concerning information about their nephew, Noahmyan Nathan Rivera-Valentin. With this information, Officers located Noahmyan at 327 Weaver Avenue. Noahmyan still had dried blood on his right hand. A bloody knife and bloody clothing belonging to Noahmyan was also located at the residence. Detectives were able to determine that 18-year-old Noahmyan of Lake Wales had attacked the victim in this case. Noahmyan, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery.



We are thankful that the victim survived this unprovoked and random attack. If anyone has any further information regarding this investigation, police are asking you to contact Detective Ricky Hartwell at 678-4223. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or from any cell phone, dial **TIPS.