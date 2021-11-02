Rock’ N Brews BBQ Contest Donates to Cancer Patient Support

by James Coulter





More than $4,500 was raised for cancer patient support by a Florida BBQ Association-sanctioned event hosted at Camp Mack, a Guy Harvey Lodge, Marina, and RV Resort on the weekend of Oct. 22 and 23.

The Rock’ N Brews BBQ Contest drew in a good crowd at the Lake Wales resort for a good old time with live music, camaraderie, and plenty of finger-licking homemade barbecue. More than 50 teams from across the state participated, including 34 in the professional division and 16 in the backyard division.

The Grand Champion titles were conferred to Smoke N Ash BBQ for the professional division and Done Right Smokin for the backyard division. Both titles were awarded by FBA judges.

Proceeds from the ticket and raffle sales and the financial support of the title sponsor, Lake Wales’ Weikert Ford, were donated to Charlene’s Dream Cancer Hope and Healing Program, an all-volunteer cancer patient support organization based in Daytona Beach, FL.

“Charlene’s Dream is a warm and welcoming haven for those with cancer, seeking to get information,” a Guy Harvey press release stated. “It is a resource center, wrapped up to look like a boutique! It’s a place to try on wigs, hats, mastectomy bras, lymphedema sleeves and breast prostheses. It is a place where ALL cancer patients can feel free to ask questions and get FREE help and assistance.”

Upon confirming the donation, Kevin DeNell of Guy Harvey Outpost Resorts commented how great the turnout was, especially for a great cause as cancer patient support.

“The BBQ tastes good, but all of our teams agree, it feels even better to bring folks together to help support those dealing with cancer,” he said. “In our book, everyone’s a winner. We’re looking forward to cooking more BBQ and raising more money in our future Rock’ N Brews events.”

Camp Mack has hosted many events within the past year. Its next event will be the Bonfire Series Shootout, to be hosted Fri. Nov. 19 to Sun. Nov. 21. The resort is located at 14900 Camp Mack Rd, Lake Wales, FL. For more information, visit: https://guyharveycampmack.com/