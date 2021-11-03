Hundreds Turn Out in Costume for Davenport Halloween Trunk Or Treat

by James Coulter





Hundreds of children and their families lined up both inside and outside Lewis Mathews Sports Complex in Davenport for the annual Halloween Trunk or Treat on Sunday evening. Attendees waited in line patiently as the passed by 30 to 40 parked cars and vendors, each offering candy with lavish Halloween displays.

Participating this year were many local organizations, including the Haines City Moose Club Lodge, Nature’s Way, Rotary Club, Davenport Historical Society, the Davenport Merchants, and the Northeast Polk County Chamber of Commerce.

When not collecting candy, attendees were able to enjoy free food like cotton candy, shaved ice, and hot dogs. They could also participate in carnival games, costume contests, and live musical entertainment provided Studio C Dance Studio.

This year’s event experienced a phenomenal turnout, with lines stretched outside the sports complex and cars lining the road to get into the parking lots, only to discover that all of the spaces have been taken.

Josh Hick, Parks Superintendent at City of Davenport, owes this year’s success to the city manager, staff, and commisioners, all of whom take pride with these city events.

“It is a free event with a big community that has that local hometown feel,” he said. “Every year it has been growing. Last year was a good turnout like this. It has met every bit of expectations, if not exceeded. We hope that it will keep on growing.”