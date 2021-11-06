25 Yr Old Lake Wales Woman Killed Near Timberlane Road Friday

A two-vehicle crash near Lake Wales Friday morning, November 5, 2021, resulted in the death of one, with two others being sent to the hospital.





The crash occurred at around 8:18 AM, on Masterpiece Road near the intersection of Timberlane Road, in unincorporated Lake Wales. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the crash scene.

25-year old Candice Franz of Lake Wales, the driver of a red 2010 Nissan Versa, was transported to a hospital, but passed away from her injuries.

A 7-month old baby girl who was riding in Franz’s car did not appear to be injured, but she was taken to a Tampa hospital to be evaluated.

The other driver, 47-year old Jeff Corey, was treated and released from the hospital. He was the driver of a black Ford Mustang.

Based on evidence and statements, the preliminary investigation shows that Franz’s Nissan was travelling north on Masterpiece Road, while Corey’s Ford was southbound.

The Nissan appears to have hydroplaned over rainwater on the road, and spun into the path of the Ford.

It was determined that the child was properly restrained in a child car seat, and Mr. Corey was wearing a seatbelt, but Ms. Franz was not wearing one.

Masterpiece Road was closed for about three-and-a-half hours during the on-scene portion of the investigation, but the case remains open.