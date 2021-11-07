31 Year Woman Charged After Allegedly Shooting Man To Death In Lakeland

Woman Shoots Man To Death In Lakeland

Lakeland Police Department Press Release





LAKELAND, FL (November 7, 2021) – On Sunday, November 7, 2021, shortly after 1:10 am, uniform patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue in reference to a shooting. On scene, officers located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began securing the location and rendering aid until emergency medical responders from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. The victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries a short time later. Based on witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene, the 31-year-old victim and 30-year-old Sharainnia Gornail had just left the Hookah Palace when they began engaging in a physical confrontation near the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Main Street. Both the victim and Gornail were striking each other multiple times. Gornail was then observed walking away from the victim and entering a nearby vehicle to retrieve a firearm. She then approached the victim again, at which time she shot him multiple times. Gornail then left the scene in a vehicle driven by a friend. Officers were notified a short time later by medical staff at the ER 24/7 on South Florida Avenue that Gornail was at the facility seeking treatment for injuries sustained in the physical altercation. While receiving treatment, she admitted being involved in a shooting. After receiving treatment, both Gornail and a witness who had driven her to the location were transported to the police station to interview with detectives. When speaking with investigators, Gornail admitted to having fought with the victim and subsequently shot him after she was punched in the face. She stated she shot the victim in self-defense; however, witness statements and evidence gathered at this time show that Gornail acted after there was no longer an active threat to her safety. Based on the evidence gathered at the scene, witness interviews, and consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, Sharainnia Gornail was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder. Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads as this is still very early in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cory Lawson at 863.834.6900 or [email protected].