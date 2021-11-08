Polk Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting Set For Nov. 16

PSWCD Board Meeting
November 16th, 2021, at 4:00 PM
Meeting Located at:
1702 Highway 17 S., Bartow FL, 33830
Clover Room
This meeting is open to the public.
1. Call to order
2. Pledge of allegiance
3. Roll call
4. Approval of September 21st, 2021, Meeting Minutes
5. Chair Report- Daniel Lanier
6. Vice Chair Report- Joe Garrison
7. Secretary/Treasurer Report- Katie Smith
8. Public Relations Report
9. Old Business
a. Request missing receipts from Brett Upthagrovefor 2017/2018 purchases
b. Prepare Budget for PSWCD
11. New Business
c. Local Workgroup Meeting
12. Adjourn