Lake Wales Man Killed In Single-vehicle Crash On Hwy 27

Lake Wales man killed in single-vehicle crash; PCSO investigating





The Traffic Homicide Unit from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal single-vehicle crash which occurred near Lake Wales Wednesday morning, November 10, 2021.

Deputies, along with Polk County Fire Rescue members, were dispatched at about 11:17 AM, to the scene on US 27 South, near the intersection with Alturas Babson Park Cutoff Road.

58-year old Brett Lang of Lake Wales was transported from the scene via helicopter to a hospital, but was pronounced deceased there.

Mr. Lang was the driver of a gray 2003 Ford Ranger, and was the only person involved in the crash.

Based on evidence and witness statements, detectives determined that Mr. Lang’s Ford was travelling south on US 27, when the truck drifted off of the west side of the roadway and struck a palm tree and utility pole.

Mr. Lang was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Aside from a brief closure of a turn lane on southbound US 27, the roadway remained open during the presence of emergency personnel.