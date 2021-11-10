Polk County Convicted Murderer Who Had Death Sentence Overturned Is Facing New Attempted Murder Charges In Winter Haven Beating & Strangling Case

Winter Haven, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Curtis Champion Green, DOB: 04/09/1956, charging him with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and False Imprisonment. The charges stem from an incident on November 3rd, 2021 near an address on Bomber Road in Winter Haven. Green allegedly beat a woman and use a hose to try to strangle her.

This isn’t the first brush with the law for Green. In May of 1998 Green was convicted for First-Degree Murder and was sentenced to death. However, Green appealed the ruling and got his conviction reduced to Second-Degree Murder and his death sentence vacated. In that case Green and an accomplice, Barney Franklin, murdered a known prostitute Karen Kulick in 1988. Kulick’s body was found on Masterpiece Gardens Road and St. Helena Rd in Lake Wales, Florida, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on May 22, 1988. The only apparel on Kulick was a pair of shoes. Her body had been dragged from the side of the road and displayed in the middle of the intersection with her legs spread apart. Her body exhibited evidence of stab wounds and blunt trauma, but the cause of death was manual strangulation. Green served only 10 years for Kulicks murder being released from prison in 2008. Additional details on the 1988 murder and 1998 appeal can be found here: Curtis Champion GREEN, Appellant, v. STATE of Florida, Appellee.





Below is a long excerpt from the current Attempted Murder charges which took place on November 3rd, 2021 in Winter Haven.

On November 3, 2021, Deputy Bujnovsky responded to the area of Bomber Road in reference to a woman with extensive bruising. The reportee advised they observed a woman in a purple vehicle who had extensive bruising to the face. Deputy Bujnovsky canvassed the area and located the purple vehicle at REDACTED. At this residence, he made contact with Curtis Green and VICTIM. VICTIM was visibly injured and at first was reluctant to speak with law enforcement. Once separated from Green, VICTIM stated he tied her up with a garden hose two days ago and then struck her with a closed fist multiple times to the face, chest, and arms. VICTIM also had injuries to her hands.

I conducted a sworn recorded interview with VICTIM and she stated the following. VICTIM advised that Green and her were riding around together on Sunday 10/31/21 when they engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, Green began to punch her with both closed fist repeatedly in the face, arms, head, and chest area. She told Green to stop and let her get out of the car. She said that Green told her she was not getting out of the car and stated “I will kill you bitch.” She stated that Green grabbed small piece of a hose and began to strangle her around her neck. VICTIM stated that at this point, she was unable to breathe and she was trying to get away. She was able to get the hose from around her neck and was able to get out of the car. Green got out of the car and hit her again at which point she fell to the ground. While on the ground, Green kicked her and stomped on her chest causing her to have difficulty breathing. She stated Green finally stopped hitting her and walked away. VICTIM stated she was in fear for her life during the entire altercation. She said she does not know why he attacked her except for he was on dope.

I observed VICTIM to have extensive bruising and swelling on both sides of her face, arms, legs, and chest. VICTIM had a large hematoma on her center chest. She had blood spots in both of her eyes. VICTIM also had bruising around her neck consistent with being strangled.

VICTIM was transported to the hospital via Polk County EMS to be treated for her injuries. EMS advised VICTIM potentially had facial fractures, and broken ribs. Her breathing was strained and she may have an injury to her lungs.

I conducted query of Green’s criminal history, which revealed the following.

Green was convicted of Battery in 1978, Aggravated Assault in 1980, Aggravated Battery in 1991, DV Battery in 1993, and Murder in 1998.

Through my investigation, I determined based on the victim’s visible injuries which were consistent with her sworn statement, I had probable cause to arrest Curtis Green for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and False Imprisonment.

Green is currently being held in Polk County Jail.