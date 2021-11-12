One Person Killed & Two Others Seriously Injured In Bartow Crash

On 11/11/2021 at approximately 11:00pm, Bartow Police Officers responded to the area of State Road 60 East and Flamingo Drive in reference to a single vehicle traffic crash with serious injuries. The following was determined during the preliminary investigation: a 2011 Honda Civic was traveling west on State Road 60 approaching the intersection at Flamingo Drive. For unknown reasons, the vehicle struck the center raised median and lost control. The vehicle ended up traveling off the south side of the roadway, crossing the opposite lanes of traffic, and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof.

The driver sustained serious injuries, a rear passenger sustained injury and the front passenger succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. All of the passengers were identified, however, their names will not be released pending notified of next of kin.





At this time, the investigation is ongoing.