City of Winter Haven

ROAD OPEN ALERT! After many weeks of construction, we are happy to announce the utility project on Eloise Loop Road is complete and the road is NOW OPEN (11/12)! Temporary repairs have been made to the road, and final road restoration will take place in the New Year with anticipated lane closures (not road closures). It’s been a long project causing travel delays and overall aggravation, and your continued patience has not gone unnoticed. Thank you!