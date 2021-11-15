Florida & polk county , winter haven news

33 Yr Old Polk County Man Killed On Hwy 27 In Haines City

Haines City, Florida – The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Hwy 27 and Sanders Rd in Haines City. The crash occurred at 4:27am Monday morning.

According to reports a single unit box truck, was traveling southbound on US-27 and had stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection of Sanders Road.  A sedan, driven by a 33 Yr old Davenport man, traveling southbound on US-27, failed to stop and collided with the rear of the truck.  The Davenport man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. 


No additional information regarding drivers due Marsys Law.

 

