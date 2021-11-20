Lake Wales Woman Found Viciously And Brutally Beaten – Her Alleged Attacker Arrested

On November 20, 2021 at approximately 3:25 am, Lake Wales Police responded to the area of North 1st Street and West Sessoms Avenue in reference to a male subject expressing suicidal thoughts. While investigating that incident, officers were guided to an apartment on West Sessoms Avenue to check on the wellbeing of the resident. Officers discovered a horrific scene at the residence. Inside the apartment, officers found a female beaten, battered, and lying on the floor unresponsive. Lake Wales Fire Department and Polk County Emergency Medical Services responded and were able to stabilize the victim. They transported her to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation of her serious injuries.



Lake Wales Police Detectives responded and completed a search warrant. The interior of the victim’s apartment was completely destroyed by violence with blood spattered throughout. The investigation revealed Charles Aaron Armstrong Jr. was responsible for the violent attack on the victim. Detective Klingler obtained an arrest warrant for Armstrong for Aggravated Battery with great bodily harm. Armstrong is from Lake Wales and was born March 26, 1982. Armstrong will be booked into the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Jail. Armstrong has a violent arrest record of past convictions to include Aggravated Battery, Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder. Armstrong was most recently arrested in February of this year for Throwing a Deadly Missile into an Occupied Vehicle. This is another example of a person who should be in prison instead of out in public endangering our citizens.



The victim is in critical condition. The Police Department is keeping the victim in their thoughts and prayers as she will have a long recovery. If anyone has any further information regarding this investigation, police are asking you to contact Detective Russell Klingler at 863-678-4223. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).



