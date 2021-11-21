Lakeland Woman Killed & Her Son Injured In US 92 Crash

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle crash in Lakeland on Saturday, November 20, 2021, involving the death of the driver and injuries to the lone passenger.

Around 10:20 a.m. the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a call reporting a blue Ford Explorer with extensive damage and obvious injuries on US Highway 92 approximately 1/4 mile east of Old Dixie Highway in Lakeland.





Tire tracks that matched the tread of the SUV were found on the north shoulder of the roadway prior to the crash location, suggesting that it briefly left the roadway with two tires and then re-entered the outside travel lane of US 92. Based on roadway evidence, it re-entered the roadway and continued westbound, overturning several times before coming to a final rest on the north shoulder of US 92, just west of McCampbell Road.

The driver, 52-year-old Patricia Simmons of Lakeland, was partially ejected and deceased on-scene.

Her son, 23-year-old Jeremiah Simmons, was a rear seat passenger and was transported to a local hospital. He told deputies he was asleep in the back and does not know how or why the crash occurred.

US Highway 92 westbound was closed for approximately 4 hours during the investigation.