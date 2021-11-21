Mulberry Man May Have Had A Medical Episode Which Lead To His Death & Vehicle Crash On County Line Road In Polk

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle crash in Lakeland on Sunday, November 21, 2021, involving the death of the driver, who was the lone occupant.







Around 7:50 a.m. the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call advising a white 2007 Bentley Continental went off of County Line Road between Ewell Road and Pipkin Road, and into the woods. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded and transported 54-year-old Freddy West of Mulberry to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.







Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that the car was traveling north on County Line Road when it came to an extremely slow speed and began making contact with the guard rail on the east side of the roadway, striking the guard rail numerous times, and drifting into the wood line after the guard rail ended. The car came to final rest in the wood line with minimal damage. Deputies spoke with family members, who told them Mr. West has medical issues. No obvious signs of injury to Mr. West were observed.







A medical episode is believed to be the main contributing factor of the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.







The northbound lanes of County Line Road were closed between Ewell Road and Pipkin Road for approximately 4.5 hours



