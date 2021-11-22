Haines City Police Officer Arrested For Sexually Battering A Helpless Victim & Other Charges

Haines City officer was arrested on Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Haines City Police Department has learned.



Jason Rafael Roldos, 38, was charged with sexual battery on a physically helpless victim and burglary with assault or battery.







Roldos has been a member of the agency since Nov. 19, 2007. He was paid an annual salary of $50,263.



Roldos will be suspended without pay while criminal and internal investigations take place. He had no prior disciplinary action.

Here is a copy of the redacted arrest affidavit – WARNING FOLLOWING CONTENT DISTURBING: