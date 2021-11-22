Two Men Killed After Their Vehicle Reportedly Blows Through Stop Sign On S.R. 60

Last evening, November 21, 2021, the PCSO Traffic Unit was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash with two fatalities.





The crash occurred around 8:00 p.m. on SR 60 and Nichols Road in Mulberry. According to the witnesses and evidence, a 2002 white Ford Mustang being driven northbound on Nichols Road by 42-year-old James Howard of Mulberry failed to stop at the Nichols Road and SR 60 West stop sign. Howard, who was driving at a high rate of speed, traveled across the eastbound lanes and into the westbound inside lane where he collided with a 2021 red Jeep Gladiator driven by 46-year-old Marjorie Goicoechea of Brandon.

Mr. Howard and his passenger, 54-year-old Sergio Ramirez of Mulberry, were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. Ms. Goicoechea’s Jeep overturned and came to a stop on the northwest shoulder of the intersection at SR 60 and Old Highway 60.

Mr. Howard and Mr. Ramirez were transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Ms. Goicoechea was wearing her seatbelt, as well as her three passengers: 72-year-old Guillermina Guiterrez of Tampa, 20-year-old Joseph Goicoechea of Brandon, and 19-year-old Yani Nogueras of Riverview. All four were transported to a local hospital.

Ms. Goicoechea and Mr. Goicoechea were treated for minor injuries and released. Ms. Guiterrez and Ms. Nogueras are listed in stable condition and expected to recover.

SR 60 in that area was closed for approximately four and a half hours during the investigation, which is still on-going.