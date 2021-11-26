Bartow Police Department Thanks Community For Helping To Locate Medically Disabled Teenager

On Thursday, 11/25/2021 the Bartow Police department responded to Bluebird Ave in Bartow in reference to a possible runaway, a 15-year-old with medical disabilities.

A search of the area was conducted by Bartow Police Department patrol units as well as the K9 Unit, detectives, and support personnel from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The search continued throughout the evening and into the late morning hours of 11/26/2021.





On the morning of Friday, 11/26/21, the Bartow Police Department requested the assistance of the public to start conducting an area search. Numerous citizens took the call and began responding. At approximately 11:30 AM, just prior to beginning the search, the missing was youth located in Lakeland by a concerned citizen.

The child was found in good health and will be reunited with family soon. The BPD would like to thank all members of the department and the many citizens who responded with tips and information and assisted in the search over the last several hours.