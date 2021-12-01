Lakeland Man Arrested For Committing a Lewd Act at Saddle Creek Park

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, undercover detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit arrested 69-year-old Donald Wayne Johnson of Lakeland for lewd activity at Saddle Creek Park in Lakeland.

Johnson, who was inappropriately touching himself, solicited an undercover male detective to engage in a lewd act. Johnson was issued a trespass order from all county parks for a 10-year period and arrested for Offering to Commit a Lewd Act (M2). He was released from jail after posting a $250.00 bond.





“This is completely unacceptable. Polk County parks are places where families and children go to enjoy the outdoors – they should never have to encounter disgusting acts like these. We will continue to patrol our public parks and to arrest people who publicly engage in lewd activity.”– Grady Judd, Sheriff