Lakeland Police Department is Conducting Two Fatal Traffic Crash Investigations

LAKELAND, FL (November 30, 2021) – The Lakeland Police Department is currently investigating two independent traffic crashes with fatalities, both occurring on Kathleen Road within hours of each other.

INVESTIGATION 1 / 1000 Block of Kathleen Road / Monday, November 29 / 9:43 p.m.





On Monday, November 29, 2021, at approximately 9:43 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a single vehicle near the 1000 block of Kathleen Road. According to reports, just prior to the crash, a Hyundai sedan was traveling northbound on Kathleen Road. As the vehicle was attempting to negotiate the curve of the roadway, it struck the raised median and subsequently impacted a tree located in the median.

The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Unit, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on the scene and began to provide life-saving measures. The driver, a 42-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

The roadway was shut down for approximately three hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation.

This remains an open and active investigation. If anyone has any additional information regarding the crash, please contact Investigator Tyler Anderson at [email protected].

Driver of the Hyundai sedan was identified as:

Rosel Hernandez

Age: 42

Lakeland, Florida

INVESTIGATION 2 / Quincy Street and Kathleen Road / Tuesday, November 30 / 8:45 a.m.

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at approximately 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and single vehicle. According to reports, just prior to the crash, a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling in the outside southbound lane of Kathleen Road approaching Quincy Street. At the same time, a Hyundai sedan was westbound on Quincy Street, making a left turn into the outside southbound lane of Kathleen Road. Based on preliminary information, the driver of the blue Kawasaki motorcycle attempted an evasive maneuver to avoid a collision with the Hyundai but impacted the vehicle on its passenger side. The motorcycle continued in motion striking the curb and a cement light pole.

The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Unit, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on the scene and began to provide life-saving measures. The operator of the motorcycle, a 23-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment.

The roadway was shut down for approximately 3½ hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation.

This remains an open and active investigation. If anyone has any additional information regarding the crash, please contact Investigator Camilo Almeida at [email protected].

Driver of the Kawasaki Motorcycle was identified as:

Dylon Michael Ellerbe (deceased)

Age: 23

Lakeland, Florida

Driver of the Hyundai was identified as:

Rodnisha Ann Webster

Age: 26

Lakeland, Florida