Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies Searching For White Work Van Involved In Hit & Run Fatality Of Bicyclist

Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies Searching For White Work Van Involved In Hit & Run Fatality Of Bicyclist

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is currently on the scene of a fatal hit and run crash in unincorporated Lakeland.

The crash occurred at about 6:13 PM, on 1st Street NW, near Stroud Road, in the Kathleen area of Lakeland.





A bicyclist was struck by a work van, which sped away from the scene.

The bicyclist passed away from injuries a short time later.

Traffic Homicide detectives believe the suspect vehicle is an older model white Ford E350 work van. The van likely has damage to the right front area (passenger side), including a non-working right front headlight.

If you have any information regarding this crash or the suspect vehicle, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 .