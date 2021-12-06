Florida & polk county , winter haven news

28 Yr Old Winter Haven Florida Man Killed In Interstate 4 Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is advising a 28 yr old Winter Haven Man was killed in a crash on I-4 in Seffner, Florida. The crash took place around 4:30am.

A Lexus sedan, driven by the Winter Haven man, was traveling westbound on SR-400 near the 10 milepost at a high rate of speed in the inside lane. While changing lanes, the sedan overtook and struck the rear of semi-truck traveling westbound in the outside lane. Post-impact, the sedan
rotated to final rest in the travel lanes of SR-400. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. The Winter Haven man was transported to an area hospital, but later expired from injuries suffered during the crash.


Editors note: The FHP does not release the names of victims due to Marsys law.

