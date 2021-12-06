71 Yr Old Winter Haven Man Killed In North Lake Howard Drive Crash

Winter Haven, Florida – The Florida Highway Patrol is advising that 71 yr old Winter Haven Man was killed early Monday morning around 2:30am.

According to reports an SUV was traveling eastbound on North Lake Howard Drive when, for unknown reason, the 71 yr old lost control of the vehicle and failed to negotiate a curve. The SUV traveled across the westbound lane and departed the roadway where the vehicle struck a fence, wooden pole, and a tree in successive order before coming to final rest in the front lawn of a home on North Lake Howard Drive. Transported to an area hospital, the driver later expired from injuries suffered during the

crash.





Editors note: The FHP does not release names of victims due to Marsys Law.