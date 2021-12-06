Gas Leak Shutting Down Cypress Gardens Blvd In Winter Haven

Residents At Life Care Center Evacuated Due To Gas Leak In Front Of Building

The Winter Haven Fire Department is currently arranging the evacuation of residents along with staff at Life Care Center located at 1510 Cypress Gardens Blvd. in Winter Haven due to a gas leak.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. today, a work crew digging along the side of the road directly in front of the facility punctured a gas line. Winds coming from the lake is slowly directing the gas towards the facility. No other residents in the area are impacted.





Cypress Gardens Blvd will be shut down in both directions until further notice. Drivers should not attempt to utilize Cypress Gardens Blvd. from Interlachen to Polk St.