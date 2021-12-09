Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Vehicle Hits Bicyclist – Major Delays On Cypress Gardens Blvd

Major Traffic Advisory for Winter Haven from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

A vehicle has struck a bicyclist in Winter Haven on Cypress Gardens Blvd SE at Old Helena Road SE, and morning traffic will be heavily interrupted in that area.


The crash occurred on the westbound side of Cypress Gardens Blvd between Overlook Drive and Cypress Gardens Road.

Deputies have made the eastbound side of Cypress Gardens Blvd one lane, to enable westbound traffic to ease through the area, but commuters are urged to take another route if possible.

Traffic in this area will likely be very slow for another hour or two.

The crash occurred at around 6:27 AM, and the bicyclist has been transported to a local hospital, having suffered serious injuries.

