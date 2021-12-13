Snowfest Lets It Snow in Downtown Lakeland for 41st Year

by James Coulter





Despite being in the high 70s this weekend, Lakeland experienced a snow flurry near Lake Mirror during its annual Snowfest on Saturday evening for the 41st Year.

Local families were able to walk through a winter wonderland along the Frances Langford Promenade as soapy bubbles fell from the sky like snow. The material was a non-toxic substance with the appearance of snowflakes but without the slippery texture of melted ice.

As they wandered through this snowy evening, they could peruse various local vendors, visit Santa’s elves at his workshop, and even visit Mr. and Mrs. Claus themselves from inside a snow globe. All the while, they could enjoy the festive environment with lights and holiday music.

Aside from being a free, family event in Downtown Lakeland, Snowfest also serves as a charity fundraiser for VISTE, where attendees could donate canned food to be delivered to local senior residents.

Even in the midst of uncertain times during the height of the pandemic last year, Snowfest experienced a massive turnout with local families and other residents wishing to raise their holiday spirits with festivities.

The key to the event’s overall success, aside from allowing native Floridians an old-fashioned Christmas experience with snow, has been its overall free and family-friendly environment.Even within the first hour, the event drew in a decent turnout, with high expectations of it reaching the thousands, explained Kim Stopaik, Assistant Recreation Superintendent.

“We expect for it to be thousands of people as it is every year, and it is going to get bigger as the night goes on until 9pm,” she said. “It is meeting all of the expectations and even more. We are already rocking and rolling. We hope everyone has a great time.”