Fatal Crash Winter Haven December 13, 2021

Around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, the PCSO ECC received calls regarding a two-vehicle crash on Recker Hwy at the intersection with Coleman Road in Winter Haven. According to the evidence and witnesses, 24-year-old Jonas Metelus, Jr., of Winter Haven, was driving a blue 2015 Nissan Sentra east on Recker and turning north onto Coleman Road, when at the same time, 55-year-old Douglas Long of Winter Haven was traveling west on Recker in a silver 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. Evidence so far indicates that both drivers had a yellow light, and both proceeded through the intersection, where they collided.



Metelus was not wearing a seatbelt but his airbags deployed. He was the sole occupant of his car. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.





Long was not injured, but his two adult passengers were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. They are expected to recover.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor, and the investigation is ongoing. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours.