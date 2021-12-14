Lakeland Chamber Enjoys Large Crowd, Good Weather, at 31st Annual Golf Scramble

by James Coulter





With clear blue skies and a great crowd that day, the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce experienced its largest turnout during its 31st Annual Golf Scramble last Monday.

Nearly a hundred attendees arrived at the Lone Palm Golf Club in Lakeland to participate in the golf tournament. The event started promptly at 8 a.m. and concluded at 2 p.m. when lunch was served, raffle prizes were awarded, and the winning teams were announced. This year’s Net Winner was Spherion, and the Gross Winner was Grindley Williams Engineering.

Sam Camilo, Portfolio Analyst for CPS Investment Advisors, attended the golf scramble for the very first time this year. He was inspired to join by his fantastic team and company, whichencourages him and others to get as involved with the local community as possible. He owes his success to his golf game and being around a great group of people who want to get involved.

“It feels amazing,” Camilo said of their win. “It came out of left field, but I am so happy that we won…We enjoyed being around a great group of people and definitely helping out with the community.”

This year’s event was presented by Two Men and a Truck, with several dozen other sponsors from the local community,including Teriyaki Madness and Duke’s Brewhouse.

“The Lakeland Chamber was excited to host its 31st Annual Golf Scramble presented by Two Men and a Truck,” said Stacey Heacock Week, incoming Chair for the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce. “We had a great turnout this year with the largest tournament yet. The weather was amazing, and the players had a great time. The Chamber looks forward to hosting another great event next year.”