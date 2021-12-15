WorkerBee’s Staffing Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Are you a job seeker looking for a job at a local business? Or are you a local business looking for a job seeker to hire for a job? Either way, WorkerBee’s Staffing is here to help you find what you’re looking for.

WorkerBee’s Staffing is Central Florida’s newest hiring agency ready to help job seekers find businesses and businesses find job seekers. As their website states: “WorkerBee’s Staffing provides qualified talent to top Central Florida business partners. If you’re looking to add to your workforce or you’re searching for a successful career opportunity, we can help you accomplish that mission.”

Alexis Echeverria, co-owner and managing partner, started the business with his partner, Mike Huff. The two of them bring 25 to 30 years of combined workforce development experience, and they hope to utilize that experience connecting job seekers with businesses and vice-versa.

Within the past month alone, they have experienced a great reception, with potential employees and employers seeking to utilize their services. Their expectations are to continue to grow and expand by helping the local job market and labor force expand.

“It has been great,” Alexis said. “We have a lot of cemented relationships and partnerships out in the community, so we have been taking advantage of that and the support we have in the community…That is our main goal: connecting businesses with talent and helping our businesses grow. We do it for the right reasons. We are not here for any other reasons and to really help people and to help businesses grow and to help people with their careers.”

WorkerBee’s celebrated their grand opening ceremony last Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Greater Lakeland Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Bill Mutz and other city and chamber officials gathered to cut the ribbon, take private tours of the facility, and enjoy refreshments.

Jason Rodda, a chamber board member, appreciated WorkerBee’s Staffing providing their services to help grow other local businesses, especially during these uncertain times. “It is exciting to have them working in the Lakeland business community as a new business,” he said. “They are providing a service that is really needed both for the employees looking for work and for the employers of the community wanting to hire good quality people, so it is exciting for them to be part of the process.”

Mayor Mutz was especially pleased as how the new hiring agency would help grow his city’s local economy by connecting the right people with each other, be it the right business with the right employee or vice versa.

“I love anytime we can expand the opportunity to get people to work who want to work, and WorkerBee’s is designed to be one more complementary business and supplier to that end,” he said. “So, it is great to have them here and on this side of town, and also look forward to the people they will be able to link with companies who have need. I want to see people get hired and grow faster than their projections. To stay ahead of what their projections are and we are at a time when we can do that.”

WorkerBee’s Staffing is located at 3842 S. Florida Ave. Lakeland, FL 33813. For more information, visit their website: https://www.workerbeesstaffing.com.