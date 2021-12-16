UPDATE – Lakeland Woman Arrested for DUI Manslaughter For a Vehicle Crash That Occurred Earlier This Year in Lakeland

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, PCSO detectives arrested 54-year-old Lisa Breeding of Lakeland for DUI Manslaughter and other charges stemming from a vehicle crash that occurred on June 20, 2021 in Lakeland that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Teresa Hammond of Lakeland.

During the course of the investigation, detectives reviewed the vehicle’s crash data recorder that showed Breeding was traveling at 83 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The area of the crash was a 25 mile per hour zone.





Additionally, a blood sample from Breeding taken immediately following the crash was analyzed and showed significant measured amounts of Alprazolam, Amphetamines, and Methamphetamines, rendering her impaired at the time of the crash.

“I don’t know how many times I have to say this – there is never a reason to drive impaired. Because of this woman’s reckless actions, a family has lost a loved one. Please, don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you are impaired. Call a friend or family member – or take advantage of a ride share program. This is for your safety and the safety of others on the roadway.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Breeding was arrested for DUI Manslaughter (F2), Vehicular Homicide (F2), DUI with Serious Injury (F3), DUI with Property Damage (M1) (5 counts). She is currently in the Polk County Jail and being held with no bond.

The original news release is as follows:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred around 2:15 a.m. this morning, June 20, 2021, on Ellis Avenue just east of Park Street in Unincorporated Lakeland which resulted in the death of 22-year-old Teresa Hammond of Lakeland. Hammond was the passenger of a 2003 gray Ford Focus.

According to the preliminary information, the Ford Focus, with its lights turned off, was parked in the north side lane of Ellis Avenue and was facing east. 23-year-old Marquist Westbrooks of Tampa was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle; Hammond was sitting in the front passenger seat.

54-year-old Lisa Breeding of Lakeland was driving a 2001 gray Buick Century. Breeding was traveling westbound on Ellis Avenue at a high rate of speed when her Buick Century hit the front passenger side of the Ford Focus. The impact caused the Ford Focus to spin counter-clockwise in a northwestward direction and hit an unoccupied 2016 black Ford Dart which was parked in a driveway. Hammond was partially ejected from the vehicle.

As Breeding’s car continued to travel in a southwestward direction, it hit an unoccupied 2009 gray Chevrolet Malibu which was parked in a neighboring driveway. The impact caused the Malibu to hit an unoccupied and parked 2007 white Nissan Murano, also in a neighboring driveway.

Hammond died at the scene. Westbrooks sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He is in stable condition. Neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Breeding sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The roadway was closed approximately 4 hours during the investigation. This investigation is ongoing.