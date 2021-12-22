Fatal Crash in Polk City Early Tuesday Morning

Around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the PCSO ECC received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on SR 33 North (Commonwealth Avenue) near Bloomer Road in Polk City. According to the evidence and witnesses, 51-year-old Luis Alberto Gonzalez Nadal, of Polk City, was driving a black 2022 Honda Pilot northbound on SR 33 near Bloomer Road, when at the same time, 20-year-old James Parish, of Clermont, was driving southbound on SR 33 in a 2001 white Dodge 2500 Pickup truck. It was then Nadal attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him and entered into the southbound lane of SR 33 and into the path of Parish’s pickup truck. Both drivers attempted to avoid the collision by steering onto the west shoulder of the roadway and collided head-on.

Nadal died at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt.





Parish suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation, which is still ongoing.