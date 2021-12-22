PCSO detectives searching for suspect who burglarized Lakeland home and stole Christmas presents

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a suspect who forced his way into the home of a Lakeland family and stole Christmas presents and other items.





According to the initial investigation, the victim left her home early on Monday, December 20, 2021 to meet family members for breakfast. When she returned home around 11:30 a.m., she found her front door forced open and her home ransacked. She also discovered all the wrapped Christmas presents were missing, as well as a company laptop and a flat screen television.

The victim called PCSO immediately to report the burglary, and detectives were able to capture images of the suspect from the home surveillance system.

The suspect may be driving a 2019 or newer dark colored 4-door Chevrolet Malibu. “This Grinch needs to be caught and held accountable for his criminal actions. Thankfully, detectives are working with Polk Sheriff’s Charities to ensure these children have a Merry Christmas in spite of this horrible act. Please contact our detectives with any information about this burglary, or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS to remain anonymous.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff