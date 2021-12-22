UPDATE: Fatal crash in Winter Haven – Cypress Garden Blvd

Just after midnight on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the PCSO ECC received a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on Cypress Gardens Boulevard near Reflections Boulevard in unincorporated Winter Haven.

According to the evidence and witnesses, 38-year-old Stephanie Nichole Chancy of Lake Alfred was driving a maroon 2006 Ford F-150 Pickup truck eastbound and in the outside lane on Cypress Gardens Boulevard. Chancy attempted to pass a vehicle in front of her, and when she changed lanes, she over corrected and lost control of her vehicle. The truck began to rotate clockwise and struck the Reflections subdivision wall and a large concreate utility pole.





Chancy died at the scene.

Chancy was wearing her seatbelt. Speed appears to be a possible factor in the crash. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation, which is still ongoing.