PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the fictitious name statutes 865.09 Florida statues will register with the division of corporations of the state of Florida upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice the fictitious name to wit   CCS Delivery, LLC under which we are or intend to do business as in Polk County Florida that parties interested in said business enterprises are as follows Names or officers Robyn Prater.


