Motorcyclist killed after pulling into the path of oncoming vehicle

A Polk City man was killed Tuesday evening, December 28, 2021, after he drove his motorcycle into the path of an oncoming vehicle in an unincorporated area of Lakeland.





Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the crash at about 6:31 PM, and found 61-year old Keith Harrington deceased at the scene.

Mr. Harrington had been driving a blue 2012 Harley Davidson Tri-Glide.

The other vehicle involved was a red 1989 Ford F-150 pick-up truck, driven by 42-year old Randall Padgett of Auburndale. Mr. Padgett and his two passengers were not injured.

Traffic Homicide Investigations and Crime Scene Investigations responded to collect evidence, witness statements, and security video. Based on those, the preliminary investigation shows that Mr. Harrington had just exited the driveway at the VFW Post at 9398 US 98 North, making a wide turn to travel south. In doing so, his motorcycle crossed into the northbound lane of US 98, into the path of the northbound Ford pick-up.

Mr. Harrington was ejected from his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet.

US 98 North was closed for approximately four hours for while emergency crews worked at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.