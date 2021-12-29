Registration Now Open For Polk County Parks & Recreation’s The Hunt For Sasquatch 10K, 5K, 1 Mile Fun Run

Polk County Parks & Rec

Kick the new year off on the right foot! Registration is open for Polk County Parks & Recreation’s The Hunt for Sasquatch 10K, 5K, 1 mile fun run. The courses will wind through the trails of Bone Valley ATV Park and consist of uneven terrain, small hills and possible sasquatch sightings.





Register Here:

https://bit.ly/22-Sasqutach

The Hunt for Sasquatch

Date: Sat. Feb., 5, 2022

Location: Bone Valley ATV Park (10427 County Road 630 W., Mulberry, FL 33860)

10K- No color

5K- No color

1 mile- Color run