The PCSO Traffic Unit Investigated a Two-Vehicle Crash on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Unincorporated Lake Wales, Involving One Fatality

Around 4:23 p.m. the ECC received a 911 call about the crash, which occurred on State Road 60 East near Silvio Road. Upon arrival of first responders, 34-year-old Amanda Shryock of Eustis was found deceased inside her blue 2017 Toyota Camry. She was the sole occupant. The other driver, 63-year-old Terrance Reaves, was treated and released from a local hospital. He was also the sole occupant.





According to the evidence and witnesses, Shryock was exiting a driveway from the North Walk-In-Water Creek Park on the north side of SR 60 and attempting to cross both westbound lanes to go into the median between WB and EB when she entered into the path of Reaves’ gray 2016 BMW 740i as he was traveling west. Reaves was unable to avoid striking the Camry.

There did not appear to be any signs of impairment on Reaves’ part, and impairment and excessive speed by Shryock are being investigated. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.