The next PCSO Concealed Weapons Permit Course is scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and if the morning classes fill up, a second class will be offered from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day.

This is the class required by the FL Dept of Agriculture as part of an application to obtain a concealed weapons permit.





YOU MUST CALL 863-298-6242, during normal business hours (Mon-Fri, 8-5) to reserve your seat. When you call, you will be given further instruction about where to go for the training.*

Cost of the class is $45; proceeds go to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., and the cost is non-refundable.

Students shall not wear loose hanging clothing and shall wear close-toed shoes.

Each student will be required to provide the following:

1- A modern manufacture firearm* capable of using modern ammunition.

2- 50 rounds of clean modern manufacture ammunition.

3- Modern manufacture protective eye-wear designed for a shooting environment.

4- Modern manufacture hearing protection designed for a shooting environment.

5- Adequate sun protection. (i.e. hat, long-sleeved shirt, sunscreen)

6- Adequate hydration for extended outdoor activity.

The class will start on time. Students arriving late will be asked to reschedule for a later class.

Any questions about the CLASSROOM INSTRUCTION, please call Sergeant Hersey or Sergeant Russo at the PCSO Training Section at 863-534-7200, during normal office hours.

NEXT CLASS – January 22, 2022 – CALL 863-298-6242 to reserve your spot!

*we will have handguns available for the hands-on portion of the course, but we prefer you bring your own if possible.

Please visit our event calendar on our website for all dates of all classes: http://www.polksheriff.org/events

