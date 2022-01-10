Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Shooting Near Loughman Area

Loughman, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are investigating a shooting which took place Sunday evening in the North East corner of Polk County. According to the PCSO public information officer the shooting was domestic in nature. The PIO advised it appears the person shot was the aggressor.

The Polk County Fire Rescue set up a landing zone at the new Publix parking lot at the intersection of Ronald Reagan and Hwy 17/92 around 9:30pm.





The sheriff’s office advised no additional information is available at this time and the incident is still under investigation. No current danger to the public.