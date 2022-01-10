The City of Winter Haven Is Proud To Announce Joseph “Sonny” Emery, Jr. To Chief of the Winter Haven Fire Department

Winter Haven Public Safety and The City of Winter Haven is proud to announce the promotion of Fire Marshal Joseph “Sonny” Emery, Jr. to Chief of the Winter Haven Fire Department effective January 10, 2022.

Chief Emery started his career in the fire services with the City of Winter Haven in September of 1998. He was promoted to Firefighter III in 2007 and moved to Fire Inspector position in 2012. Chief Emery was selected as the Interim Fire Marshal in November 2016 and was appointed the position in August of 2017. Chief Emery has served as the Officer in Charge at the Fire Department since June of 2021.





Chief Emery is dual certified holding Fire Standards as well as Police Standards.

“During his time of Officer in Charge, Sonny has demonstrated exemplary leadership skills,” said Public Safety Director Charlie Bird. “He has shown firm leadership while engaging with the members to keep them motivated as they continue to carry out the mission of the department.”

“I am pleased to join Public Safety Director Bird in announcing that Sonny Emery will be our next Fire Chief for the City of Winter Haven,” said Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr. “Additionally, I believe our Fire Department will remain even stronger when leadership appointments are promotions from inside the department. Sonny is a very ethical leader and will serve as a meaningful example of how to conduct the business of fire suppression and fire prevention services.”