Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Jan. 18 Meeting

PSWCD Board Meeting

January 18th, 2021, at 4:00 PM





Meeting Located at:

1715 US-17

Bartow, FL 33830

This meeting is open to the public.

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of allegiance

3. Roll call

4. Approval of November 16th, 2021, Meeting Minutes

5. Chair Report- Daniel Lanier

6. Vice Chair Report- Joe Garrison

7. Secretary/Treasurer Report- Katie Smith

8. Public Relations Report

9. Old Business

a. Request missing receipts from Brett Upthagrovefor 2017/2018 purchases

10. New Business

a. New legislation to end Soil and Water boards

11. Adjourn