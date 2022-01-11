Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Jan. 18 Meeting

PSWCD Board Meeting
January 18th, 2021, at 4:00 PM
Meeting Located at:
1715 US-17
Bartow, FL 33830
This meeting is open to the public.
1. Call to order
2. Pledge of allegiance
3. Roll call
4. Approval of November 16th, 2021, Meeting Minutes
5. Chair Report- Daniel Lanier
6. Vice Chair Report- Joe Garrison
7. Secretary/Treasurer Report- Katie Smith
8. Public Relations Report
9. Old Business
a. Request missing receipts from Brett Upthagrovefor 2017/2018 purchases
10. New Business
a. New legislation to end Soil and Water boards
11. Adjourn