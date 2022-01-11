Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Polk County Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Jan. 18 Meeting

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Jan. 18 Meeting

Polk County
SHARE
, / 392 0

PSWCD Board Meeting

January 18th, 2021, at 4:00 PM


Meeting Located at:

1715 US-17

Bartow, FL 33830

This meeting is open to the public.

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of allegiance

3. Roll call

4. Approval of November 16th, 2021, Meeting Minutes

5. Chair Report- Daniel Lanier

6. Vice Chair Report- Joe Garrison

7. Secretary/Treasurer Report- Katie Smith

8. Public Relations Report

9. Old Business

a. Request missing receipts from Brett Upthagrovefor 2017/2018 purchases

10. New Business

a. New legislation to end Soil and Water boards

11. Adjourn

FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

DECKER, JESSE RAY

PolkObits

Ronnie Lamar Chambers | March 14, 1947 – October 14, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Juicy Burgers Central Florida

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN