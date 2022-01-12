US Highway 27 To Close Completely Between 11 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 Until 5 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 At S.R 60 Interchange

US 27 northbound at the SR 60 bridge and US 27 southbound at Central Avenue will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 until 5 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s contractor will close the road to set beams for the new SR 60 bridge.





Detours will be in place for local traffic and commercial truck traffic. Signage will direct motorists to the detours, which are shown below. Law Enforcement will be on site to assist motorists. Please allow extra travel time and use caution in the construction zones.