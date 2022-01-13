Woman Struck Riding Tricycle On Cypress Gardens Blvd In Winter Haven Succumbs To Her Injuries

An update to this crash: PCSO was notified on January 12, 2022, that the bicyclist succumbed to the injuries she received. No charges are anticipated.

Original Article:





PCSO received a call around 6:27 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, regarding a crash on Cypress Gardens Blvd in the inside westbound lane at South Lake Florence Drive.

The driver of a green 2002 Ford Escort, 62-year-old Michael Carter of Winter Haven, was heading westbound when 66-year-old Thuy Duong (female) of Winter Haven rode her motorized tricycle into his path. It appears she was attempting to cross the Boulevard from the east just north of South Lake Florence Drive, at an angle west toward Helena Road. The front wheel of the Escort struck the front tire of the tricycle, and Duong was ejected from the bike and propelled onto the windshield. She was not wearing a helmet and suffered significant injuries. She’s in the ICU at a local hospital. It appears she was operating the tricycle on the sidewalk until attempting to cross the road, but did not attempt to cross at a crosswalk or traffic light.

Neither excessive speed, distracted driving, nor impairment on Carter’s part are suspected. The roadway in that area was shut down for approximately three hours during the investigation