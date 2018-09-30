Two 19 Year Old Men Arrested In Armed Robbery Of Winter Haven Citgo Saturday

Winter Haven, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 19 year old Chester Boatwright of Winter Haven, and co-defendant, 19 year old Nicholas Kirkwood of Haines City, in connection to an armed robbery at Citgo Express at 4850 Cypress Gardens Rd., Winter Haven, Florida. Here is the initial article on that theft that occured at 12:30 pm Saturday, September 29, 2018 Deputies-seeking-two-armed-suspects-who-robbed-winter-haven-convenience-store.

According to the clerk working at the Citgo Express two masked black males entered into the store and demanded money. The clerk stated both of their faces were covered and the taller suspect had a semi automatic firearm and pointed it in his direction as he was demanding the money. The two suspects grabbed the money and fled the store running to the left. The suspects fled the store and ran to the rear of the store property jumping fences and into a storage business. The defendants then entered into a car and fled the area.





During the investigation it was found Konger Storage located at 4820 Cypress Gardens Rd. had surveillance cameras on the property. The suspect vehicle was observed entering the storage business at 11:55:13. The two defendants are observed exiting on foot from the front of the business then returning on foot at 11:59:28 into the business. The defendants then exit the business again on foot at 12:02:40. The suspects are observed jumping fence at 12:32:47 back into the business and the vehicle leaving the business at 12:33:55. The vehicle tag was observed on the video as being a white Chevy Impala four door.

According to the affidavit the vehicle was found to be registered to an address in the area listed nearby in Winter Haven. Deputies took one of the suspects, Boatwright, into custody. Post Miranda, Boatright, stated he was driving his mother’s car earlier in the day with his godbrother Nick Kirkwood. Boatwright allegedly confessed to committing the robbery with Kirkwood. Boatwright advised he did not have a weapon.

Kirkwood was located near his residence and taken into custody. Kirkwood allegedly stated to deputies he entered the store first and pulled the gun from his waist band. Kirkwood stated he then told the clerk to give him the money and both he and Chester grabbed the money from the drawer. Kirkwood stated the gun was a BB gun. Kirkwood stated he and Chester then ran out the door and jumped the fence back to the storage area and got into the car and left. Kirkwood stated he and Chester drove back to Chester’s house and then to Haines City where he was dropped off. Kirkwood stated they split the money up between them , which totaled $900.00. Kirkwood stated he ate good all day and when he was told to come home by his mother due to law enforcement at his house he threw the money away on the roadway. Kirkwood stated he wanted to tell the truth since his mother saw the photos of him at the robbery.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and remain in the Polk County Jail under no bond.