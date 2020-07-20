One Person Killed After Multiple Shots Fired In Lakeland Sunday Evening

Update Here: 25 Yr Old Lakeland Mom Shot To Death While Her all Children Were Home – Preliminary Details Here: https://www.dailyridge.com/en/2020/07/20/25-yr-old-lakeland-mom-shot-to-death-while-her-three-young-children-were-home/

LAKELAND, FL (July 20, 2020) – Lakeland Police are currently working a homicide investigation related to a shooting that took place near the 1000 block of Monroe St. in Lakeland. Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired shortly after 9 p.m. last evening. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one adult victim.





It is very early in the investigation, and detectives are actively working to gather information from witnesses in the area. If anyone has any information related to this case, please call 863.834.6966.

No additional information is available at this time. An update will be provided later this morning.