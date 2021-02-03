UPDATE: Arrest Made in Early Morning Shooting, Now Homicide Investigation

LAKELAND, FL (February 2, 2021) – On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at approximately 6:30 am, Lakeland Police were called to investigate a shooting that took place near the 1500 block of Fairbanks Street. Upon arrival, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment, but despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the 36-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries a short time later at the hospital.

According to a witness statement, just prior to the shooting, Deandrae Gary and the victim were inside the home, engaged in a verbal argument over money and unpaid bills. A witness, who was at the residence just prior to the shooting, exited the house and was walking toward a vehicle parked in the front yard when he heard multiple gunshots from inside the home. After running back inside the house, the witness found the victim lying on the floor with gunshot wounds. A semi-automatic handgun was also found at the scene.





After conducting interviews and reviewing evidence at the scene, detectives arrested 30-year-old Deandrae Leon Gary, charging him with First Degree Murder. He was transported to the Polk County Jail without incident.

This remains an open investigation. No other details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Ted Sealey at 863.834.5991 or [email protected].

The name of the victim is being withheld in accordance with Marsy’s Law.

